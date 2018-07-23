A fire at Village Inn Apartments, 90 Riverside Drive, spread across the complex, collapsing multiple apartment units Sunday night.

Battalion chief Martin Erskine of the Battle Creek Fire Department said the fire started in building 80 and spread through attic space to buildings 90 and 100.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and it took about an hour for the majority of the fire to be put out.

Eskine reported seven residents treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter had minor injuries from overexertion.

All of the residents have been displaced and Red Cross has been called.

Village Inn Apartments burns on Sunday night.(Photo: Natasha Blakely/The Enquirer)

Sarah Roberts, who lives nearby at the corner of Burnham Street and Scenery Street, heard the firetrucks around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I checked the police scanner, heard something about fire climbing up walls and we know a couple people who live down here,” Roberts said. She went to the scene to check on them.

Marian Johnson, who has been a resident of Village Inn for a year and a half, was notified of the fire by her granddaughter, who lives in the apartment above her. Her granddaughter saw the fire from her window, Johnson said.

Many residents were notified by Tom Duttlinger, one of the residents of the apartment.

“His arms were burnt, and his wife’s arms were burnt, and it killed their dog,” said Mary Kollmorgen, Duttlinger’s mother, who also lives in the apartment. Kollmorgen has lived at Village Inn for five years. Duttlinger and his wife Patricia moved in two weeks ago.

Firetrucks from the Battle Creek Fire Department were at the scene, including trucks from veterans affairs, Emmett Township and Pennfield Township.

