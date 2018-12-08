BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The city of Battle Creek will soon receive funds from the Native American Heritage Fund to take out the medallion of a stained glass window inside city hall.

The Native American Heritage Fund board approved the disbursement of $3,377 to the city at its Friday meeting to cover part of the $6,755 cost to remove the medallion.

The medallion shows a version of the city's seal. In it, a man, believed to be the white surveyor, is standing with a clubbed rifle above another man, believed to be a Native American.The seal, created when the city was incorporated in 1859, is meant to represent the "battle" that gave Battle Creek its name. The seal is no longer used, but can be spotted on the third-floor window at city hall.

►Previous: Out of respect for local tribe, city will remove window that depicts battle at Battle Creek

An amendment made in 2016 to the Tribal-State Gaming Compact between the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and the State of Michigan allowed for a portion of the tribe's annual state revenue sharing payment to be deposited into the Native American Heritage Fund.

Michigan's K-12 schools, colleges, universities and local units of government are eligible to receive funding for the projects that "promote positive relationships and accurate information about the history and role of Michigan's Indian tribes and Native Americans in the state."

This year is the first time the Native American Heritage Fund board reviewed applications and gave awards from the fund, which had accumulated just under $500,000.

The fund board received 14 applications from all over the state, including the Upper Peninsula.

"We definitely reached the state overall," Tribal Chairman Jamie Stuck said. "Not just the local community, but with other institutions that have relationships with tribes in the Northern part of the state."

Stuck said the funding to remove Battle Creek's stained glass medallion depicting the city seal was recognized by other tribes throughout the state.

The tribes "couldn't believe it as far as the cooperation the city of Battle Creek has provided to consult with the tribe on that matter," Stuck said. "It's not really that much heard of out there as far as government-to-government relationship between local municipalities and tribes."

Full Spectrum Stained Glass Inc. from Colon will remove the medallion in the center of the window and replace it with a mosaic medallion that is the same as other stained glass windows at City Hall, but the company cannot work on the window until 2019.

The Battle Creek Regional History Museum will house the medallion once it comes out.

"What an awesome thing the Native American tribes have done to create the fund," City Manager Rebecca Fleury said. "We are really happy to have a positive working relationship with the tribe."

The fund board on Friday also approved paying $77,000 toward the $154,000 cost for the city of Kalamazoo to remove the Fountain of the Pioneers in Bronson Park and for all of Belding Area Schools' $334,690 cost to transition to Black Knights as a new mascot.

On Friday, the board considered six other grant applications and approved 50 percent of funding for three applicants:

Bay de Noc Community College in Escanaba received $2,013 for The Living Circle of Life project, an education initiative.

Lake Superior State University in Marie received $10,000 for an education initiative to increase the local tribal imagery on campus and events.

Michigan Technological University in Houghton received $30,488 for program or curricula development in partnership with Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College.

Another applicant, The Friendship Community Center/LIFT Teen Center in Suttons Bay must resubmit its application with a connection to a government entity or school to receive $12,500 for an after school program for Native American students.

