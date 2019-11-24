BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 27-year-old was found dead at his home Saturday evening with an apparent gunshot wound. At 5:35 p.m. Battle Creek Police and Fire were called out to the 60 block of Boulder St. after a man was reporting that his brother had been shot. That's when police found Michael Corbin dead in his home. No one else was in the house.

Right now, no one is in custody and there is no additional information to be released.

Detectives ask that anyone with information calls the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

