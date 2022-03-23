Michigan lawmaker sentenced to probation for touching nurse

A Michigan lawmaker has been sentenced to a year of probation for inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

LANSING, Mich — A Michigan lawmaker was sentenced to a year of probation Tuesday for inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

State Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, also must pay $1,130 in court costs and fines, undergo mental health counseling and have no contact with the victim. He had pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor.

The incident occurred in August at After Hours Express, an urgent care facility in Marshall.

The nurse said Bizon, a 70-year-old physician, questioned her guidance on treating his COVID-19 symptoms. As she talked about the recommended over-the-counter medicine, he pulled her closer, squeezed her waist with a cupping motion and told her he was an otolaryngologist, according to the police report. Bizon, who became angry when she refused to prescribe a different medication he wanted, repeatedly said he was disappointed in her and left.

The victim told police that when she told a female medical assistant what Bizon had done, the assistant said he had also touched her when she took his vitals and had made inappropriate comments.

Bizon said in a written statement last month that the situation was “regrettable.” He said he was distressed that he had unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe, saying he had not behaved like normal because he was “very sick" at the time.

Bizon, who is in his first Senate term after serving four years in the House, will not face legislative discipline.

