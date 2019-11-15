BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Authorities in Battle Creek are searching for a woman who has been missing since earlier this week.

According to police, 39-year-old Melissa "Missy" Sue Skutt was last seen at her home in Battle Creek early Wednesday morning.

She left her house in a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with a Michigan license plate of 2KYM32.

Skutt has long brown hair, hazel eyes and is about 5'3" with a medium build. She was last seen a royal blue, short-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities say her phone was turned off. Family, friends and police have not been able to reach her. Skutt does regularly attend Catholic Mass at Battle Creek and Augusta area churches.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from her is asked to call 911 or police at 269-966-3322.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.