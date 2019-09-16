CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. - Charges will not be filed against a Calhoun County Sheriff's Department deputy after his patrol car hit and killed an 11-year-old boy, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The boy, identified by the Enquirer as Norman Hood Jr., was riding a motorized bike on Michigan Avenue near Lennon Street in Battle Creek when the collision occurred. The deputy was responding to a burglary-in-process in Springfield at the time.

Hood was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was not hurt but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Less than a month later, family members filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million for the accident. Hood's mother said her son wasn't at fault in the accident.

The Enquirer reports that the deputy was speeding and the patrol car did not have its lights or siren activated. The deputy has been on paid administrative leave since the crash.

The family's lawsuit is pending in circuit court.

