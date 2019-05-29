BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Police Department said no injuries were reported after a man shot a pistol outside of his home and barricaded himself inside Wednesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., police received a call to a home on Wealthy Avenue, where a 24-year-old man lives with his mother.

Police said the man had been acting erratically and shot one round from the pistol into the air outside. His mother left and he went inside, barricading himself.

The police emergency response team were able to convince the man to leave his home without incident. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

The incident lasted about two hours. Nearby schools and the Battle Creek Country Club were on temporary lockdown as a precaution.

