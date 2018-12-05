BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Protected by an umbrella, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife greeted supporters in Battle Creek before traveling to Hillsdale College for a speech.

A light rain began just before Pence and wife, Karen, emerged to walk down the steps from his airplane after landing at W.K. Kellogg Airport just before noon on Saturday.

On the tarmac outside Duncan Aviation, they were greeted by Colonel Daniel J. Whipple, vice commander of the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base; William Deary, owner of DEM Investments, Inc.; Terris Todd, Ethnic Vice Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and David Morgan, Supervisor of Pennfield Township and Republican candidate for the 62nd District Michigan House seat.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, emerge from the plane on Saturday. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

Whipple said, as he greeted Pence, the vice president said, of the weather, "'Yeah, this is Michigan.' And I said, 'It is to be expected. This is how we roll.' I was going to say something like, 'Now you are in the Cereal City' but it didn't fit in. He was talking, and his wife was talking, but it went smoothly."

Morgan said Pence thanked him for his prior Air Force Service and Karen Pence "wished us well in Battle Creek, and they wished me well on my election."

Pence and his wife walked to a tent where about 75 people were waiting to greet them and shook several hands as people took photographs.

"He said some really nice things to a newly enlisted military man and asked us to give him a round of applause," said Derek King, chairman of the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners. "He said, 'Thanks for your support,' and he was very personable. I had my camera out, and I was trying to take a selfie, and he got in the photo on purpose and said, 'Did you get it?' and gave me the thumbs up."

The vice presidential plane prepares to land in Battle Creek on Saturday. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

City Commissioner Dave Walters was also among the group greeting Pence and said he shook the vice president's hand and told him, "Thanks for your service to our country, sir, and he said thank you. It was great. To me, as prior military, it doesn't matter what side of the aisle he's on, it is still the vice president of the United States and his wife, and, out of respect, I am tickled for the turnout and all the security and how they chose our airport and our facilities to bring him in safely and get him out of here safely."

After about 10 minutes, Pence and his wife waved to the crowd and entered one of the limousines flown into Battle Creek Friday, and the motorcade left the airport for Hillsdale where Pence was the commencement speaker at Hillsdale College.

Ben Hammond, a manager at Duncan Aviation, places wheel chocks after the vice-presidential plane lands in Battle Creek. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

More than 50 local police officers worked with the Secret Service for more than a week to prepare for Pence's trip into Michigan.

Officers were from the Battle Creek Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police, Marshall Police Department, the Branch County Sheriff Department and the Hillsdale County Sheriff Department.

Employees from Duncan Aviation also were involved with preparations, according to Chief Operating Officer Tom Burt. A security command center was located in the building, and employees adjusted work schedules and moved airplanes from their tarmac to prepare for the vice-president's plane.

Pence waives to the crowd before leaving the airport for Hillsdale. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

Pence was scheduled to deliver the commencement address before returning to Battle Creek and then to Washington, D.C.

