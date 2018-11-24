BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A 150-foot tall grain elevator in Battle Creek is set to get a fresh coat of paint.

The gray-colored building at 772 E. Emmett St. that's used to store corn, soybeans and wheat will be the canvas for a proposed mural featuring a modern-day American soldier saluting veterans of past wars, with the flag and his family behind him. On the other side of the building will be a backwards-facing flag, as it appears on U.S. Army uniforms.

When finished, "The Veterans Towers Memorial Mural" will cover 21,753 square feet, making it the largest mural in Michigan and what is believed to be the largest veterans mural in the nation.

The mural is being commissioned by Project Michigan, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit which describes itself as a "nonpartisan educational charity" that aims to inform citizens of the political process and state constitution. A fundraising effort is underway to cover the anticipated $430,00 price tag, with work set to begin in the spring of 2019.

"Our mission is to inform, educate and engage," said William Kelleher, CEO of Project Michigan. "We thought the best way to promote that is to honor our veterans, active military and their families."

A rendering by artist Matthew Sharum of the planned Veterans mural on the grain elevator on 772 E. Emmett St. in Battle Creek. (Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Sharum)

The Detroit Chimera Graffiti Mural finished in 2012 by Kobie Solomon is currently the largest mural in Michigan at 8,750 square feet. In Battle Creek, Kimber Thompson's "America the Beautiful" mural at 70 E. Michigan Ave. stands at 1,560 square feet.

Matthew Sharum, a Dearborn-based artist/muralist, was selected to paint the mural based on his submission to Project Michigan, which included input from Robert Mansfield, owner of the grain elevator.

Sharum said he will have assistance from two other artists, and expects the project to take up to three months to complete, depending on the weather.

"This is the largest mural that I have ever done," Sharum said. "I have been studying a lot of artists and muralists. I know how its done and is supposed to be done. With my skills, it's just working bigger."

The grain elevator was believed to have been built in the 1940s, and is located adjacent to Veterans Memorial Bridge. Mansfield, owner of Citizens L.L.C. in Charlotte, was happy to offer his Battle Creek property for the project, saying his father was a veteran of World War II.

"It is exciting because if it wasn't for our veterans, we wouldn't have the freedoms we have today," Mansfield said. "I think it would make Battle Creek look a lot better. It would be an attraction for the city. Credit worth giving where credit is due - our veterans. The country is what it is because of all the soldiers who made the sacrifices, so we're tipping our hat to those who let us enjoy our freedoms."

