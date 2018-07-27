BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Police Department is looking for the suspect who robbed a Comerica Bank on E. Columbia Avenue near Riverside Drive.

Police say that the suspect entered the bank on Friday around 12:30 p.m. and he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He left with an undetermined amount of money.

He is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, and he has a mustache. He was wearing a burgundy windbreaker, which might have been inside out so could be a different color, blue jeans, yellow or tan shoes with a black and white bandana covering his face.

Police believe he left the area in a white, four door compact sedan that was missing its drivers side front hubcap.

Police believe this is the vehicle that the suspect used to flee the scene.

If you have any information, please contact Silent observer at 269-964-3888.

