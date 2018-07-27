BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Police Department is looking for the suspect who robbed a Comerica Bank on E. Columbia Avenue near Riverside Drive.
Police say that the suspect entered the bank on Friday around 12:30 p.m. and he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He left with an undetermined amount of money.
He is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, and he has a mustache. He was wearing a burgundy windbreaker, which might have been inside out so could be a different color, blue jeans, yellow or tan shoes with a black and white bandana covering his face.
Police believe he left the area in a white, four door compact sedan that was missing its drivers side front hubcap.
If you have any information, please contact Silent observer at 269-964-3888.
