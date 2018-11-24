BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek police are seeking leads in the vandalism of the Jewish synagogue, Temple Beth El at 306 Capital Ave. N.E.

Battle Creek police said the damage was discovered at 11:52 a.m. Friday when a member of the synagogue discovered that someone had apparently used a hammer and chisel to damage concrete shaped as the menorah, or candelabrum, on the front of the building.

Police do not have any suspects or an estimate of the damage.

