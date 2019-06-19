BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The family of an 11-year-old boy riding a minibike who was fatally struck by a sheriff's deputy in Calhoun County has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the lawsuit filed this month by the estate of Norman Hood Jr. and his parents lists Calhoun County and the unnamed deputy as defendants.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Wednesday from the county.

The deputy was responding to a reported burglary the evening of May 28 when he hit the boy in Battle Creek. The sheriff's office believes the bike turned into the car's path. The vehicle's overhead lights and siren were not activated.

The boy's mother says he wasn't at fault . State police are investigating.

