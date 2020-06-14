Teen in critical condition after being shot in Battle Creek

The teen was located with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchard Place just north of Capital Avenue on Saturday around 3:20 p.m.

The teen was located with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Detectives are still investigating the case. If you have any information please call the Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observer.