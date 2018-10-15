BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - An 18-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Sunday morning in the shooting death Tuesday of Khari Davis.

Battle Creek Police Department Sgt. Kurt Roth confirmed the arrest shortly after 11 a.m.

The youth, accompanied by family members and his attorney, Donald Sappanos of Portage, surrendered at the Battle Creek Police Department about 10 a.m.

Family members and Sappanos left the station about an hour later.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Sappanos said he was retained late last week by the teenager's family and arranged with police to surrender him Sunday.

"He has refused to make a statement," Sappanos said, adding that his client is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Calhoun County District Court.

Sappanos said he expects to have more information Monday about the allegations against his client.

Davis, 22, was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a van at Claude Evans Park, at 300 N. Washington Ave. The shooting was reported at 7:08 p.m. when two men drove the van with Davis inside to Bronson Battle Creek for treatment.

Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy showed he had been shot twice in the head at close range from outside the van.

On Thursday shots were fired and a fire started at a home on Boyd Street and the man inside, Devree Garner, 33, said someone was trying to kill him. Police said they were investigating if that incident was connected to the homicide but have not disclosed what they learned in that part of the investigation.

A second shooting on Friday afternoon near Battle Creek Academy also may have been connected to the homicide, police said. Shots were heard in the area and a bullet struck a window of the school at 480 Parkway Drive, but no one was hurt and no arrests were made.

Davis' death was the sixth in Calhoun County in 2018.

