BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 30-year-old Battle Creek man died after a tree fell on a boat on Goguac Lake.

Battle Creek police said they were dispatched to the lake around 3 p.m. Sunday where a tree had fallen on the boat which was occupied by several people.

The initial investigation found that the group of people was on the boat, which was docked at the time, when the tree "suddenly" came crashing down, police said.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

