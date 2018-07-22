BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Police are investigating a possible shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were responding to reports of shots fired just after 3 a.m. At 3:06 a.m. Battle Creek Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Oneita Street and West Roosevelt Avenue.

While authorities were on their way to the scene, two victims arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital in separate vehicles. A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman both sought treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police did not release suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information that may further this investigation is encourage to contact the Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911.

