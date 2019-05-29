BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are looking for two individuals after a shooting death.

The shooting occurred Monday, May 27, on Capital Ave. NE in Battle Creek just after 3 a.m.

A warrant was issued for Randale Lawrence Benjamin, a 33-year-old Battle Creek man, for open murder, weapons violations and being a habitual violent offender, police say.

Benjamin is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and is 230 pounds with a stocky build, shorter black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is a black man with an alias name of Randale Reed.

A person of interest was also named in the shooting. Police say they would like to talk to Brittany Marie Nash but no charges have been filed.

She is described as a white 29-year-old woman from Battle Creek who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with a thin build and long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

The two are believed to be together, according to police. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately as Benjamin is considered armed and dangerous.

