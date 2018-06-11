BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Forty-four towed and unclaimed vehicles in Battle Creek are available for sale in an online auction this week.

The vehicles, many of which are damaged, are available for viewing at Buds Towing, McClaine's Towing, M&M Towing, or Tiger's Towing.

A list of the vehicles for sale is on the City of Battle Creek website at www.battlecreekmi.gov.

Sealed bids must be submitted to the city by 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Bids must include:

Bidders name, address, telephone number, VIN of the vehicle and the bid.

The VIN and the towing service must be on the outside of the envelope.

Bids should be delivered to the Battle Creek City Hall, Purchasing Department, 10 N. Division St., Suite 214, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Winning bidders will be contacted by telephone and the city reserves the right to accept or reject any bid.

Any questions should be directed to Corporal Bill Bohannon at 966-3306 ext. 1064.

All items are sold as is and without any warranties.

