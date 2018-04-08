EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. -

FireKeepers Casino changed the Emmett Township landscape significantly when it built a hotel on its grounds in 2012.

The eight-story tower, announced in early 2011, added 243 guest rooms to the $300 million casino.

Firekeepers never publicly announced the cost of building that hotel, which was part of a larger development that included an event center. All told, the addition was projected to create 400 new jobs, plus 125 during construction.

Today, more than 80 people are employed for hotel operations, and nearby businesses have experienced their own gains.

Construction workers often ate and drank at Pasche’s Seafood Kitchen while building the hotel, said owner Rick Pasche. Current casino and hotel employees also spend their money at Pasche’s, as do casino guests, though tour groups tend to stay inside the casino rather than venturing out for food.

“That’s the biggest impact the casino has, the employees that come and drink at the Gator Lounge and eat at the restaurant,” Pasche said.

FireKeepers' hotel is about to get substantially bigger. Last month, casino officials announced plans to build a second hotel tower to keep up with reservation demands for guests and larger groups.

"That means there’s more employees, and I do get a fair amount of employees that come and eat and drink at the restaurant,” Pasche said.

And it likely means similar economic impacts across the community.

Final details of the project have yet to be released, but tentative plans call for roughly 200 new guest rooms and possibly another restaurant and larger meeting spaces.

“Well, we have that demand currently, as far as local businesses wanting more conference space, the large national organizations wanting to hold conferences at FireKeepers, so, with the second tower, it’ll just help provide for the demand that’s already there,” said Jamie Stuck, tribal council chairperson of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, which owns and operates FireKeepers.

The consistently increasing profits of the casino provides evidence of that increase in demand. FireKeepers doesn't release much financial information, but the yearly payments that it makes to the Local Revenue Sharing Board, 2 percent of the casino’s slot machine revenue, are rising. The first such payment, in 2010, was for nearly $2 million. This year's payment was $5.6 million.

That mirrors trends for tribal casinos in what's known as the St. Paul region, which covers Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Casinos in that area saw profits increase by 3.3 percent in 2015, 1.1 percent in 2016 and another 1.7 percent in 2017, according to data from the National Indian Gaming Commission.

“It’s been very beneficial in a number of ways,” said County Commissioner Derek King, whose district includes FireKeepers, “not just for them being one of the largest employers in the entire county, but with good-paying jobs with good benefits. It’s also brought in people to the area that normally wouldn’t be in this area, and just the money alone they pay to the Local Revenue Sharing Board has had great impact on the local governing bodies and schools.”

But the casino's economic impact goes beyond the annual revenue sharing and into additional support for local businesses and suppliers. The tribe awarded contracts totaling $6.5 million to companies in and around Calhoun County in 2017, according to FireKeepers.

“Due to an increase in jobs, our employees are able to support local businesses,” Stuck said. “As the second tower, the expansion, is complete, we’re going to bring more gaming patrons into the city of Battle Creek, bringing them to the area, bringing more tourism to the city of Battle Creek and the surrounding areas.”

Critics of casinos often raise the issue of problem gamblers and gambling addiction. FireKeepers isn’t immune to that. Just this week, Tracy Bronson, the former administrator of the Calhoun Conservation District, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for stealing grant money. According to her attorney, she spent the money at FireKeepers, feeding a gambling addiction.

But a second hotel tower might not make that problem any worse, according to Doug Walker, an economics professor with the College of Charleston, who has published numerous papers on the economic and social impacts of U.S. casino gambling.

“In this case, that effect (of problem gamblers) is already there, and I’d be surprised if the expansion of the casino would impact that at all,” Walker said. “I think it’s just like any other business in that it’s somewhere people want to spend their money, and the large majority of people aren’t problem gamblers.”

And FireKeepers has made other, distinctly positive, contributions to the surrounding community, from the new greenhouse it is building to grow food year round for tribal members in need and local school districts to the establishment of the Fire Hub and Kendall Street Food Pantry.

“We’ve always been very adamant about community outreach in the local area,” Stuck said. “Even though we became a destination gaming facility, the local area is a big portion of our patrons, and giving back to those patrons is important to us to show that we support the local community.”

Pasche, for his part, welcomes the prospect of a new restaurant.

“Competition’s good,” Pasche said. “That means it brings more people to the area. If you have good food and they have good food, it brings people in, and, maybe when they talk to people, they’ll come and try my restaurant next time.”

