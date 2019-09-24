CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo said Tuesday that test result confirms Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) as the cause of death in a Mexican gray wolf pup at the zoo.

Tests results are currently pending on a second wolf pup which died the following day. The zoo said this pup was previously diagnosed with a congenital liver abnormality which may have played a role in its death.

The wolf pup died during the first weekend in September and is the first confirmed case of EEE in Calhoun County.

“Although EEE infection in canines is very, very rare, there have been a few cases previously reported in domestic dog puppies," said Dr. Kim Thompson, staff veterinarian at Binder Park Zoo. "All species considered highly susceptible to EEE infection at the zoo, including domestic and non-domestic equine species and ostriches, are vaccinated on a yearly basis."

EEE is carried by certain types of mosquitoes in Michigan and is a potentially serious disease in primarily humans and equines. Higher risk areas are those with standing water, such as swamps and bogs. Wearing insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, is important to prevent EEE.

The zoo will also be providing visitors with access to courtesy “Bug Spray Stations” throughout the zoo to encourage people to stay safe when outdoors.

