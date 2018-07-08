UPDATE: Two 23-year-old Battle Creek men are in custody for the shooting. Police say that the woman who was shot was not the intended target.

The man that is believed to be the target is a 24-year-old Battle Creek man. He was arrested and lodged on unrelated charges. But police say that he reportedly fired a gun back at the two suspects after being shot at. It appears as though this shooting stemmed from a previous argument.

The two men who were arrested for the shooting are lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for assault with intent to murder charges.

A 27-year-old Battle Creek woman was shot Tuesday in a midday drive-by shooting.

Battle Creek police said the woman was shot once in the lower back outside her home at 96 W. Goguac St. at the intersection of Washington Avenue.

The woman, identified by her boyfriend as Latesha Bills, was taken to Bronson Battle Creek with a single gunshot wound, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott of the Battle Creek Police Department.

Elliott said Bills was outside when a white car passed the house and a man standing through the sunroof began firing.

"The car drives by and a male stands up through the sunroof and shoots toward the house," Elliott said. "We don't think she was the intended target but she was, unfortunately, the one who was hit."

Her boyfriend, Jalil Cross, 25, said he was inside the house sleeping when the shooting occurred and told the Enquirer he believes someone was actually shooting at her brother, who was not at the home.

Elliott said police were called at 11:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired about noon and found the woman. He said she was alert and conscious but he didn't have further information about her condition.

He said between 10 and 15 shots were fired. The four-door sedan continued eastbound with the man still firing shots, witnesses told police. Several shell casings were found in the street.

Officers located the car at a home on Arthur Street but Elliott said police are unsure how the people in the car might be connected to the vehicle or the house.

No one was immediately in custody. Elliott said officers were interviewing witnesses at the police station and collecting evidence at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

