'Battle of the Badges': Local police compete in blood drive competition

With the competition resulting in a tie, police are now asking for your votes on how to decide the true winner.

In partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, officers from the Michigan State Police and local agencies donated blood Wednesday, engaging in a friendly competition called “Battle of the Badges.”

The results of the competition came in Thursday: It was a tie! Both the MSP Grand Rapids Post and the Grand Rapids Forensic Lab garnered seven donors each, with a total of 22 donations across the participating agencies. Police say these donations will save 62 lives.

Thank you to the following agencies who participated: MSP GR Lab, MSP GR Post, MSP 6th Dist. HQ, MSP Lakeview Post, GRPD Dispatch, Kentwood Fire Dept., MSP Wayland Post, and MSP WEMET. pic.twitter.com/v3pFR5L5re — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) November 4, 2021

Now, deciding how to find the true winner is up to you! Police are asking for votes on how to solve the tie, between a chili cook-off, push-up contest or row-off on the rowing machine. The poll closes on Monday, and votes can be cast below.

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive results! Thank you to everyone who donated! 22 successful donations = 62 saved lives! Who won the battle? IT WAS A TIE! Both Grand Rapids Forensic Lab and the Grand Rapids Post had 7 donors each. What should be the tie-breaker? — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) November 4, 2021

The blood drive competition comes as the American Red Cross says the blood supply across the nation is at a “critical” level. Anyone interested in donating blood can find more information here.

