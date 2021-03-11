'Battle of the Badges': Local police compete in blood drive competition

In partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, officers from the Michigan State Police and local agencies donated blood Wednesday, engaging in a friendly competition called “Battle of the Badges.”
The results of the competition came in Thursday: It was a tie! Both the MSP Grand Rapids Post and the Grand Rapids Forensic Lab garnered seven donors each, with a total of 22 donations across the participating agencies. Police say these donations will save 62 lives.
Now, deciding how to find the true winner is up to you! Police are asking for votes on how to solve the tie, between a chili cook-off, push-up contest or row-off on the rowing machine. The poll closes on Monday, and votes can be cast below.
The blood drive competition comes as the American Red Cross says the blood supply across the nation is at a “critical” level. Anyone interested in donating blood can find more information here.
