Better Business Bureau warns of scams following violent protest in Grand Rapids

While large groups are not permitted in the city at this time, the Better Business Bureau Serving West Michigan has tips for other ways community members can help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a peaceful protest turned violent last night in Grand Rapids, heaps of community members have flooded the city to help clean up.

Sunday morning, people gathered to clean up glass, scrub walls and support the community. An event was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to further help the cleanup, but it has been cancelled in response to a request from the City of Grand Rapids for people not to gather in big groups in the city today:

The event page had thousands of respondents interested in going, but the event organizer still encourages people to show up and help out individually.

“It breaks my heart to say that the city has requested that large groups do not meet downtown today,” the event page reads. “To ensure everyone’s safety, I will unfortunately be cancelling this event.”

While large groups are not permitted in the city at this time, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving West Michigan has tips for other ways community members can help.

BBB Educational Foundation Director Troy Baker sent out an email Sunday detailing advice for those who want to give to the Grand Rapids community.

The advice is as follows:

If you want to give, don't rush. Take a little time to make sure your donation gets where it is needed.

Look for a local organization or nonprofit that is doing the work you want to support, and give directly to them.

Crowdfunding sites make it easy to support a business or cause, but make sure the organizer is connected with the business or cause you wish to support. Sometimes this will be obvious, such as requests from a business's official account. If it is not obvious do some research. You can even call the business or organization and ask how you can support them.

A little caution and research can help ensure the generous donations being made by the people of West Michigan get where it is needed.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is meeting with the Grand Rapids Emergency Operations team today and said she would keep community members updated throughout the day.

Daytime Damage: Aftermath of protest in Grand Rapids 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: