Be cautious with the Child Tax Credit

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan has issued a warning to watch out for potential scammers targeting those who qualify for the child tax credit.

From July 15 through Dec. 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending monthly payments by direct deposit or paper checks to parents who qualify through the American Rescue Plan Act. According to the BBB, these payments are an advance on the child tax credit.

Eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in the monthly payments and then will receive the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.

Through the child tax credit process, the BBB says eligible people need to be aware of possible scammers, as the IRS is a commonly impersonated entity. In this instance, con artists could pretend to help people get their payments earlier, get more money or commit identity theft.

"Scammers wait for events like these to prey on those who need the payments," says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. "It is important that people take their time and double check the offer they receive to make sure they are not being ripped off. Once a scammer gets your money, it is very hard to get back."

The BBB and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shared these tips:

Avoid Impostor scams - Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.

Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers over the phone or through email.

Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.

When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.

To find out if you qualify for child tax, how much you may receive and how to address any problems, click here.

