BBB warns about employment scams amid COVID-19

Employment scams were the number one riskiest scam in both 2018 and 2019, according to BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute). Now, due to COVID-19, they may be getting even riskier.

This year, with the uncertainty and economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, employment scams are predicted to follow a similar trajectory of the past two years.

The scams usually occur when a job applicant is led to believe they are applying for or have been hired for a new job, when if fact, they have fallen for a scam. The scam can result in money loss and/or identity theft.

The 2019 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report was released in March 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic swung into full force, shutting down businesses across North America. The pandemic and its impact on employment prompted BBB to create a new report.

“Hundreds of thousands who lost their jobs now seek new employment opportunities via online platforms,” the 2020 Employment Scam Report reads. “This new environment has created a ‘perfect storm’ for scammers, prompting BBB to launch a new research project to better understand how employment scams are being perpetrated, who is being targeted, the overall impact of these scams, and how we can help people avoid losing money to them.”

Data for the report was collected via survey. The document was sent out to those who reported an employment scam to BBB Scam Tracker between 2017 and March 2020.

In the report, the BBB Institute says that scammers usually initiate contact and that engagement is usually done through email or text. 32% of those who took the survey said the fake job posting was found on Indeed, followed by LinkedIn (7%) and Facebook (6%).

“Employment scams are a good example of a high-touch approach where scammers take the time to prepare elaborate setups,” the report reads. “Seventy percent of those who engaged with employment scams received an official offer letter, 51 percent submitted a resume, 48 percent participated in a phone interview, and 32 percent performed work for which they were not paid.

“For every victim who lost money, at lest one other worked without pay, and yet another lost personal information,” the report continues.

The effects and magnitude of employment scams could be even greater today, as unemployment is still at a historical low due to the pandemic.

One of the most common tactics used by scammers is that of a fake check. The victim is asked to deposit the check and transfer funds to another account before they realize the check is bad. Additionally, many scammers will impersonate well-known companies.

“By far the most impersonated employer was Amazon, followed by Walmart,” the report reads. “These fake jobs were often positions with few prerequisites or requirements; 65 percent of job offers were related to becoming a ‘warehouse redistribution coordinator’ or some similar titles involving the reshipment of packages (reshipment scams often involve stolen goods).”

Unfortunately, the scams resulted in financial instability for many survey participants. According to the data, 73% of those who reported losing money to the scammers said they did not have enough money to cover monthly bills.

While the BBB Institute predicts these scams will continue if not increase due to the coronavirus, they did provide tips on how to prevent employment scams.

These tips are listed below:

Always do company background checks. Try to find the job posting on the company’s website directly.

Be wary of remote, shipping/warehouse opportunities or secret shopper positions.

Be skeptical of on-the-spot job offers, especially if they are made without an interview.

Look out for fake checks and by wary if an ‘employer’ asks you to deposit a check and transfer it into another account

Use caution when sharing personal information of any kind.

If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

Look out for vague job descriptions. Scammers will use broad language and requirements to reach a wider audience.

Even if you do actual work, it could still be a scam. 32% of people who reported employment scams said they did actual work before realizing it was a scam.

