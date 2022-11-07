Health officials say this is something to be aware of, but not overly concerned about because it's not as easily transmissible as COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first probable cause of monkeypox is here, according to Kent County Health Department officials.

West Michigan health officials say this is something to be aware of, but not overly concerned about because it's not as easily transmissible as COVID-19.

"They came down with symptoms last week, and they visited their healthcare provider, and we were able to get testing done through one of our local hospitals," Dr. Karla Black, Kent County Health Department Deputy Administrative Health Officer says.

The virus has infected more than 700 people across the U.S. since May. Cases have been largely mild.

"We were just kind of waiting for this to happen at this point," Dr. Black says.

"Monkeypox is a viral illness that's been known for quite some time," Dr. Russell Lampen says. "It was first diagnosed in the 1950s."

Monkeypox is known for its lymph nodes and rash that develops after a fever. Dr. Lampen, Spectrum Health's Medical Director for Infection Prevention, says he doesn't expect a widespread outbreak because of how it spreads.

"It's important to remember this virus does not spread easily. It's not like COVID-19 where asymptomatic people spread it through the air," he says. "It's almost exclusively spread from person to person contact with an infected person."

While this outbreak in the U.S. is occurring amongst adult men, Dr. Lampen says the virus can impact anyone.

"There has been an association amongst men who are having sex with men. And so again, this is not a sexually transmitted infection. But the contact that can occur while individuals have sex certainly allows that skin-to-skin contact with potential blisters or virus. And so we're continuing to watch that," he says.

It can be prevented with the smallpox vaccine which is approved for monkeypox.

"That's going to be more of the strategy with public health in the United States. Doing a more limited rollout of the smallpox vaccine to people who might have been exposed to this infectious individual," Dr. Andrew Jameson, Section Chief of Infectious Disease at Trinity Health says. "So there's more to come and clearly we're early on this."

The vaccine isn't available to the general public. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is currently sending it out to states and cities with cases.

There is no word now on when Kent County could receive doses.

