BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Bobcat escapes from Blandford Nature Center

In a Facebook post Friday, Blandford Nature Center says their male bobcat Apollo was last seen on the Blandford property around 5 p.m.

The Blandford Nature Center is urging the community to be on the lookout after one of their bobcats escaped from its enclosure Friday.

In a Facebook post Friday, Blandford Nature Center says their male bobcat Apollo was last seen on the Blandford property around 5 p.m.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: Our male bobcat, Apollo, escaped from his enclosure late this afternoon. His last known location was... Posted by Blandford Nature Center on Friday, December 17, 2021

Local law enforcement has been notified but the public is being asked to be on the lookout for Apollo. If you think you spotted him, you're asked to call GRPD's non-emergency dispatch line at (616) 456-3400.

Blandford officials stress that no one attempt to capture him.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.