GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Diversity, inclusion and fun. That is what makes up the annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

The excitement kicks off at Calder Plaza on Saturday, June 15. Activities run from noon until 11 p.m.

General admission tickets can be bought ahead of time online here, or at the gate for $8. VIP tickets are available online.

There will be over 100 vendors, LGBTQ artists, local drag queens and three national artists performing.

All proceeds support the Grand Rapids Pride Center. You can learn more about the work the Pride Center does by visiting their website.

