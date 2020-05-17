'Beach Bash' brings 100 people to Grand Haven Stark Park in protest of parking lot closure

Saturday's protest, dubbed the "Beach Bash" started around 3:30 p.m. and lasted just a few hours.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The protest against the Michigan Department Natural Resources closing the parking lot at Grand Haven State Park drew in around 80 to 100 people throughout the day Saturday.

The parking lot was closed earlier this month after large crowds flocked to the beach and ignored social distancing guidelines. The DNR did not close access to the beach for walkers.

Saturday's protest, dubbed the "Beach Bash" started around 3:30 p.m. and lasted just a few hours. There was snacks, games, speakers and other amenities at the event.

Beach Bash organizer Brandon Hall said he contacted authorities, including Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police, about the event.

"Just like at the demonstration in front of Governor Whitmer's taxpayer-funded mansion, the largest of its kind in Michigan history, we are committed to working with law enforcement to ensure a safe event for all," Hall said.

"Why can one park at Walmart or Meijer, but not our beach? Barricading the parking lot to the Grand Haven State Park only hurts the elderly and disabled, who can't just park down the road and walk up like everyone else," Hall said. "This is disgusting -- this is not what Grand Haven is supposed to be about. It's absolutely unacceptable, and will not stand unchallenged."

DNR officials said they planned on reopening the parking lot on Memorial Day weekend.

