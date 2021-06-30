Beach hazards statement in effect July 1 in West Michigan

It is recommended that beach visitors stay out of the water and avoid piers to stay safe.

A beach hazards statement is in effect for Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties beginning Thursday, July 1. It is expected to be in effect from Thursday afternoon until late Thursday night.

A beach hazards statement means that high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are likely on Lake Michigan. Piers, especially north sides of piers, may be swamped by waves and be very dangerous.

The National Weather Service says that waves over the pier may sweep people into the water and strong currents may pull people further out into the water.

It is recommended that beachgoers stay out of the water to avoid these conditions and stay off of piers.

