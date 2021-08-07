Beacons Back Home: Celebrating national lighthouse day in Muskegon

The South Pierhead Lighthouse has shined since 1903

MUSKEGON, Mich. — “Saturday is National lighthouse day," says Lighthouse Keeper Kim Lange, "the nation showing appreciation for all of these beautiful structures that guide ships through the bad weather.”

Lange calls Muskegon’s South Pierhead Lighthouse her happy place, and Saturday she got to share it with 44 other people.

It only takes 54 steps to reach the top of the lighthouse, but those steps have been there for more than a century, shining over the Pere Marquette shore since 1903.

“It’s part of history,” says Greg Miller. Alongside his wife Vicky and a crew of companions from northeast Ohio, the visitors made a point to see the lighthouse on their trip to the shore.

“It’s really neat seeing how the area has evolved over the years and the lighthouse with it.”

The cost of their tour goes directly to the fund that helps to keep the lighthouse in working condition, along with the two breakwater lights along the shore.

“We want to make sure we save them," Says Erin Vorgias, Executive Director of Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy, "And that we continue to be a part of the lakeside community.”

The lighthouses are managed by a nonprofit organization, not the city or state, like keeper Kim says most people would think.

“99% of the people do," Lange says, "which is why we have events like this and really do try to promote that it is a nonprofit”

Those restorations can get expensive…

“The breakwater lights we are looking for, I believe over about a quarter million dollars of funds.”

5 dollars per tour wont get them to their goal, but the hope is by continuing to raise awareness, community partners will come forward, making another century of shining bright possible

“So it's been quite a journey," Vorgias says. "We want to preserve these places and make sure that our part in the community is cemented.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.