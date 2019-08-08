GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lions, tigers and bears, oh my!

A bear has been sighted on Wednesday night at 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue, according to Kent County Dispatch.

They say this isn't the bear's first appearance over the past few days.

The last bear sighting in Kent County was in May at the Indian Trails Golf Course. That bear was captured by the DNR and released up north.

