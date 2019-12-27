SIX LAKES, Mich. — Beau Belson's cousin has organized a GoFundMe page to support the funeral services and memorial costs for the 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a pond the day after Christmas.

His family reported him missing on Christmas Day after they were playing outside together at his grandmother's house near N. Holland Road and Fleck Road.

Michigan State Police say hundreds of community members and first responders helped them look for the boy.

RELATED: Hundreds of volunteers help police search for 5-year-old boy

Cindy Belson, the organizer of the fundraising page said the support has been overwhelming.

"Such an amazing community...the selflessness, let alone on a holiday — was just amazing," she said.

Belson was in Alma at her boyfriend's Christmas gathering when a family member told her that Beau was missing. She said his family didn't hesitate to help. Some came all the way from Saginaw - which is about an hour away from Six Lakes - to help search for him.

Montcalm County Central Dispatch originally posted on their Facebook page that he was missing around 8 p.m. Christmas Day. By 10 p.m., that post was shared nearly 2,000 times and had over 100 comments with people expressing their condolences and volunteering to help.

One Facebook user, Kathy Galehouse-Bupp commented, "We are coming north is there any [road] you want us to go to?"

Montcalm County Central Dispatch UPDATED 8AM 12/26/19 IF CIVILIANS ARE WANTING TO HELP WITH THE SEAR... CH THEY ARE BEING ASKED TO MEET AT THE BELVIDERE FIRE STATION, 2782 W FLECK RD IN SIX LAKES MI. SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAMS FROM SURROUNDING COUNTIES ARE ARRIVING IN THE AREA NOW TO HELP.

Belson said she saw cars parked along N. Holland Road as she was driving on it Wednesday night.

She and the MSP express their gratitude to the people who helped search for Beau.

The MSP is investigating his death, although, they do not suspect foul play.

Read more: Police: Missing 5-year-old boy's body found in a pond

Related Video:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.