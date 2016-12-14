Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the train did not derail from the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after an Amtrak passenger train hit a vehicle Saturday night at a crossing off of Beaumont Highway near Van Hut Lane, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the railroad signal was on with arms down and lights and sound active.

The driver drove around the arms and the train hit the car, ejecting two people from the car. The vehicle was engulfed in flames from the crash.

Both victims, a male and female, were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say one person on the train may have been injured.

The train had 83 passengers on board and 11 crew members at the time of the crash.

