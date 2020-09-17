Cancer doesn't have to be ugly

Beautiful You helps pamper women during their cancer journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When a woman is diagnosed with cancer one of the last things many patients feel is beautiful But local organization is trying to change that.

Beautiful You by Profile Salon is a non-profit that provides free beauty services for women undergoing cancer treatment. It includes everything from manis and pedis to false eyelashes and wigs.

This non-profit like many others will be holding it's annual fundraiser Beyond Beautiful virtually this year.

Lisa Tohey with Beautiful You says they've seen the impact COVID-19 has had on the women they serve who are diagnosed with cancer,"Since COVID we've had so many more women reaching out to us. I think their fearful enough going through their cancer journey that now going into a salon at all kind of scares them. Where with us we are helping them through that journey."

The live virtual fundraiser is Friday, September 25th at 7-pm. They've got great silent auction items and live auction items available for you to view right now.

