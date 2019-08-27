BELDING, Mich. (AP) — A popular Labor Day weekend festival in Belding is turning to beer to raise cash.
Organizers of the festival in Belding hope a beer tent will help pay bills and build a financial cushion for 2020. The event hasn't had a beer tent since the 1970s.
Belding resident Mary Mitchell tells The Daily News in Greenville that she'll probably attend — especially for the suds. She says it's something "I wish they'd done a long time ago."
The beer tent only will be open Saturday night. Amber Rood, co-chair of the Belding Labor Day Committee, believes people might spill into area bars after the 10:30 p.m. last call.
Belding is in Ionia County, 30 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.
