MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE, July 8: Richard Jones, 68, was recovered from Round Lake after an extensive search by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office dive team.

Police said Jones had been boating with family and he jumped into the water. He showed no signs of injury, and it is believed he suffered an "unknown event" causing him to drown.

Jones was an experienced swimmer, and police said there were no signs of external factors that contributed to his death.

ORIGINAL STORY, July 7: Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Mecosta County Deputies responded to a potential drowning in Round Lake in Morton Twp. A 68-year-old man had jumped off a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

Dive teams attempted rescue/recovery efforts but they were unsuccessful. The county plans to continue their searches early Sunday morning.

