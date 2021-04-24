Bellevue man killed in two-vehicle car crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old man identified as Michael Moskun, from Bellevue, was killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash.
Moskun had been traveling westbound on M-79 around 3:30 p.m. in a 2012 Chrysler and did not stop at a stop sign, police say. His car was struck by a 2000 Jeep traveling northbound on M-66. Police say Moskun was declared dead at the scene.
The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation.
