Bellevue man killed in two-vehicle car crash

Police lights (Stock photo)

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old man identified as Michael Moskun, from Bellevue, was killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash.

Moskun had been traveling westbound on M-79 around 3:30 p.m. in a 2012 Chrysler and did not stop at a stop sign, police say. His car was struck by a 2000 Jeep traveling northbound on M-66. Police say Moskun was declared dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

