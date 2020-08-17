Ben Carson visits ministries in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

Carson is touring Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids and Gospel Ministries in Kalamazoo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is in West Michigan Monday visiting two faith-based homeless providers.

Carson is touring Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids and Gospel Ministries in Kalamazoo. The latter tour will also include U.S. Representative Fred Upton.

Both ministries received critical Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The first tour took place at 11 a.m. at Mel Trotter Ministries, with a press conference ending at 11:45 a.m.

The second tour will take place at Gospel Ministries at 1:30 p.m. In addition to the tour and media availability, this meeting will include a roundtable discussion.

Mel Trotter Ministries and Gospel Ministries both share a similar mission to provide support for those in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

The organizations provide meals and shelter to the homeless community in West Michigan.

