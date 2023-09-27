Nonprofit Benjamin’s Hope to celebrate unity, empowerment at Harvest Festival

A community that serves as a home for adults with developmental disabilities is preparing for an annual event that invites the public to their farmstead.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A space that works to support growing adults with autism and other developmental disabilities with a unique live, learn, play, worship model is preparing for an annual event that promises fun through music, hayrides, alpacas – and more.

“This is our big, front door event of the year,” said Benjamin’s Hope executive director and co-founder Krista Mason. “It is absolutely delightful, and it's really designed to be an experience that our whole community can be part of. We kind of look at it as our ‘thank you’ to the community.”

Their annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. Benjamin’s Hope is located at 15468 Riley Street in Holland.

The faith and interdependence-heavy organization obtained nonprofit status in 2007 and opened their doors in 2012. Described as a unique, public-private partnership, Benjamin’s Hope is named after Mason’s son, who has been a resident for almost 10 years now. 13 ON YOUR SIDE featured Ben back in a 2018 report.

“I think what Ben's Hope has given him is just a fuller, more abundant experience of life,” Mason said. “I think as a mom, that's what we want for all of our kids, right? To have belonging and purpose and engagement that really matches a person's desire for their life. So, this is an answer to I think, the deepest prayer of our life.”

While residency is a big focus for Benjamin’s Hope, Mason said their NEXT weekday program works to help all adults in West Michigan who are affected by a disability.

“That program serves folks that live elsewhere in the community and sometimes supplements employment elsewhere,” she said. “It's meant to help people really grow and discover how they're uniquely gifted. So there's a lot of different ways that people can connect with Ben's Hope.”

Benjamin’s Hope currently houses 32 residents but has plans to expand by building two new homes. Even though they’re still $500,000 away from making that happen, doing so would bring their capacity up to 44. While growth is important, Mason said there’s more to their mission.

“One of the things we're really invested in is sharing what we've learned over many years with organizations that are emerging across the country with the goal of helping them envision something that's really wonderful for their community,” Mason said. “And hopefully – help with the development process from what we've learned.”

