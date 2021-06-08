Benson announces changes to SOS services

Those changes include adding appointments, placing greeters at office doors and beginning priority services for residents needing a disability placard.

LANSING, Mich — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday changes to her offices and services. Those changes include adding appointments, placing greeters at office doors and beginning priority services for residents needing a disability placard.

Below is a list of the changes:

Increasing appointments by 25% to serve 350,000 more Michiganders.

Placing greeters at office doors to help with appointment booking.

Giving priority to residents needing disability placards and making appointments for those residents optional.

“We were able to do this after discussions with our frontline workers who, concerned about the chatter here in Lansing to revert back to a broken ‘take a number and wait’ system, suggested ways they could work harder and faster to be able to handle more transactions efficiently and quickly,” Benson said.

“It’s an extraordinary testament not just to their dedication to the department but their recognition that having residents schedule their visits ahead of time is a vastly superior way of doing business.”

