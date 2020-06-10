Benson: Voters should submit absentee ballots as soon as possible

So far, according to the Secretary of State Office, 2.6 million Michiganders have been issued absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called on voters Tuesday to submit absentee ballots as soon as possible.

So far, according to the Secretary of State Office, 2.6 million Michiganders have been issued absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election. On Tuesday, Benson urged those voters to return their ballots earlier rather than later.

“Voters with ballots should fill them out, sign the back of the envelope, and submit them through the mail or by hand-delivering them to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box as soon as possible,” said Benson. “Michigan’s absentee voting system is time-tested and secure, and voters can be confident that all absentee ballots received by the deadline and with a matching signature will be counted.”

Voters can find the locations of their clerk’s office and drop boxes, as well as track their ballot, here. A breakdown by jurisdiction of absentee ballot requests can be found here.

Benson also announced Tuesday a statewide multimedia initiative to inform voters on how to utilize the options they have to vote.

“Michigan citizens have proven with record-breaking turnout numbers in each of our state’s three successful elections this year that they want to vote,” said Benson. “It is my responsibility to ensure they know their options to do so safely and securely from home, early at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day.”

