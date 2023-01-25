Benton Harbor police searching for 3 suspects in murder of 74-year-old

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety found Leon "Red" Johnson dead in his home on Sunday.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor police are searching for three people in the murder investigation of a 74-year-old man.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety found Leon "Red" Johnson dead in his home at 865 LaSalle on Jan. 22. Investigators later ruled the manner of death as homicide from a gunshot wound.

Three individuals were seen going into the home the night before the murder and police believe they are the prime suspects in the case. They're asking for the public's help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 269-927-0293 or (269) 895-6948.

