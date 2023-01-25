x
Benton Harbor police searching for 3 suspects in murder of 74-year-old

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety found Leon "Red" Johnson dead in his home on Sunday.
Credit: Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety
The three suspects sought in a murder investigation in Benton Harbor.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor police are searching for three people in the murder investigation of a 74-year-old man.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety found Leon "Red" Johnson dead in his home at 865 LaSalle on Jan. 22. Investigators later ruled the manner of death as homicide from a gunshot wound.

Credit: Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety
74-year-old Leon "Red" Johnson was shot and killed in his home on Jan. 22, Benton Harbor police say.

Three individuals were seen going into the home the night before the murder and police believe they are the prime suspects in the case. They're asking for the public's help identifying them. 

Credit: Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety


Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 269-927-0293 or (269) 895-6948. 

    

