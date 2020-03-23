A 73-year-old Benton Harbor resident is the hospital after she was hit by a train Monday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said around 3 p.m. deputies responded to Fort Custer Drive in Ross Township. The investigation found that victim fell on the railroad tracks and was then struck by a freight train that was heading east.

The patient was transported to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.