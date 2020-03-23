A 73-year-old Benton Harbor resident is the hospital after she was hit by a train Monday afternoon.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said around 3 p.m. deputies responded to Fort Custer Drive in Ross Township. The investigation found that victim fell on the railroad tracks and was then struck by a freight train that was heading east.
The patient was transported to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Coronavirus live updates, March 23: Michigan cases reach 1,328, death toll at 15
- 'You are not immune from this,' Whitmer warns young people about COVID-19
- 2 Grand Rapids Community College students test positive for COVID-19
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.