Marne's annual fair has something new in the cards

MARNE, Mich. — The Berlin Fair has kicked off this week in Marne. Beginning Monday and running all the way through Saturday the fair features livestock shows, carnival rides, a rodeo and so much more.

New to the fair this year is the euchre tournament and the firefighter show.

Fair President Joan Kutchin said the firefighter show is a free event meant to teach kids about fire safety. She also noted that the euchre tournament had gathered a lot of interest.

"We've actually had a lot of people coming into the office wondering where it's at and sending them that way," said Kutchin.

Jerry Brockman went to the fair Monday night just for the euchre tournament.

"That's what brought us here," said Brockman. "It's a pretty organized tournament."

While the euchre tournament has passed the fair will continue all week with plenty more to do.

"It's a great place to meet people, to see animals, it's an adventure," Kutchin said. "And there's just a lot to do for all ages, not just kids, not just older adults, but it's something for the whole family."

If you're looking to make it out to the fair this week you can find the full schedule of events below.

