Berrien Co. gas station clerk wounded in drive-by shooting

Berrien Springs Police said the shooting occurred during an argument overnight Saturday.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — Berrien Springs Police responded to a gas station parking lot overnight Saturday amid reports of a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived at the Speedway location at 105 North Cass Street around 3:00 Saturday morning, they found a male employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told investigators several people had been involved in an argument outside in the moments preceding the shooting.

A vehicle then drove by and fired several rounds from a rifle in the direction of the parking lot, according to a media release issued by police.

The employee was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The building itself also suffered minor damage as a result of the gunfire.

The shooting remained under investigation at the time of publication, investigators said.

