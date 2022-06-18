x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Berrien Co. gas station clerk wounded in drive-by shooting

Berrien Springs Police said the shooting occurred during an argument overnight Saturday.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — Berrien Springs Police responded to a gas station parking lot overnight Saturday amid reports of a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived at the Speedway location at 105 North Cass Street around 3:00 Saturday morning, they found a male employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told investigators several people had been involved in an argument outside in the moments preceding the shooting.

A vehicle then drove by and fired several rounds from a rifle in the direction of the parking lot, according to a media release issued by police.

The employee was hit in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries. 

The building itself also suffered minor damage as a result of the gunfire.

The shooting remained under investigation at the time of publication, investigators said. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Camp Twin: Grand Rapids twins come to the rescue for local parents when it comes to summer camp