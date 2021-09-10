Bethany Christian Services preparing to resettle 250 refugees

They're also looking for people who can help with housing.

West Michigan is preparing to resettle 250 Afghan refugees and more are coming in the weeks ahead.

Bethany Christian Services is just one of many groups across the country helping to resettle the refugees, who were in danger of being targeted by the Taliban for helping the U.S. military.

According to Bethany Christian's president and CEO, most Americans support the relocation of refugees but adds that they're vetted by the federal government before arriving in Michigan.

"We need volunteers who can walk alongside new arrivals, help them get acclimated to the community tours, helping with practicing English childcare," said Kristi Gleason, VP of Refugee Immigrant Family Services. "Basically, just being a good neighbor or friend."

They're also looking for people who can help with housing.

If you'd like to help Bethany Christian Services assist refugees in the area, you can learn more about volunteering here.

