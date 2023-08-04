Grand Rapids woman on bike killed after being hit by car

The driver of the car has cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

WYOMING, Mich. — A bicyclist was killed early Friday morning after being hit by a car in Wyoming.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Division Avenue SW, police say. The bicyclist, identified as a 39-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was hit by a southbound car.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car has cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

