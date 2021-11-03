Biden EPA to reconsider Trump rule on lead in drinking water

The revised rule requires utilities to test water at schools and day care centers and to disclose the location of lead-containing service lines.

FLINT, Mich. — The Biden administration is delaying the effective date of a policy intended to prevent lead pollution of drinking water.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it wants to take another look at regulatory changes made by the Trump administration.

The revised rule requires utilities to test water at schools and day care centers and to disclose the location of lead-containing service lines. But critics say it gives water systems too long to replace those pipes.

Lead is a severe health hazard for children.

