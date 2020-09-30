Joe Biden to visit Grand Rapids Friday

Biden will be visiting Grand Rapids "to discuss building back the economy better for working families."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan will once again be welcoming democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to the state on Friday, Oct. 2.

Biden will be visiting Grand Rapids "to discuss building back the economy better for working families," the Biden/Harris campaign announced Wednesday.

Information about the visit is currently limited, but additional details will soon follow, the campaign said.

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail.

Biden traveled to Warren Sept. 9. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the Mitten State Sept. 15 and again Sept. 29.

Michigan has also seen visits from President Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence.

